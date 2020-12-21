Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as trans

Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as transgender
Elliot Page - who is known for starring in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' - has thanked fans for their “love and support” after he came out as transgender earlier this month.
Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS
Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights..
A little girl has received her own bionic arm in time for Christmas
A schoolgirl has received her own bionic arm in time for Christmas - so she can enjoy opening her presents and playing with her new toys.Lexi Pitchford, 10, was born without a right hand which has left..