Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as trans

Sky News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' after coming out as transElliot Page has thanked fans for their "love and support" after coming out as transgender earlier this month.
News video: Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support'

Elliot Page thanks fans for 'love and support' 00:54

 Elliot Page - who is known for starring in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' - has thanked fans for their “love and support” after he came out as transgender earlier this month.

