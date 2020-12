You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS



Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago NEWS OF THE WEEK: ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page shares transgender identity



The Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' took to social media to announce that he is transgender. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Elliot Page's wife wants to keep her gender identity private



The wife of actor Elliot Page wants to keep her gender identity private following the Juno star's decision to tell fans he is transgender and non-binary. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago