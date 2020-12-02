Elliot Page’s Wife Emma Portner ‘So Proud’ of His Transgender Coming Out: ‘Elliot’s Existence Is a Gift’

Ellen Page has come out as transgender and will go by the name Elliot Ellen Page is transgender and will now go by the name Elliot Page, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Emma Portner 'so proud' of Elliot Page: 'Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world' Emma Portner is "so proud" of Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.

Elliot Page’s ‘proud’ wife Emma Portner expertly shuts down troll who questioned her sexuality: ‘I’m as fluid as can be’ Elliot Page’s wife Emma Portner shared her pride in him for coming out as transgender while schooling a troll who felt her sexuality was a matter for public...

PinkNews 1 day ago





Elliot Page's Wife Opens Up About Star Coming Out as Transgender Elliot Page's wife, Emma Portner, is voicing her support for the "The Umbrella Academy" star, who revealed that he is transgender. Taking to Instagram on...

Newsmax 23 hours ago



