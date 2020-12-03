|
Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Ontario-born dancer shows her support for the 'Umbrella Academy' actor after he came out as a transgender and asks people for their 'fervent support of trans life.'
