Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

AceShowbiz Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Ontario-born dancer shows her support for the 'Umbrella Academy' actor after he came out as a transgender and asks people for their 'fervent support of trans life.'
 Emma Portner is "so proud" of Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.

