Emma Portner Supports Spouse Elliot Page After He Comes Out as Transgender Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page came out as transgender on Tuesday (December 1) and now, Elliot‘s spouse Emma Portner is publicly showing support. Emma, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, reposted Elliot‘s statement on Instagram. Emma captioned the statement with her own statement which reads, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

