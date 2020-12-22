Global  
 

Juventus 0-3 Fiorentina: Juan Cuadrado sent off as 10-man Juve are humbled at home

BBC News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Juan Cuadrado is sent off and Cristiano Ronaldo has a goal disallowed as 10-man Juventus are humbled at home by Fiorentina.
