Juventus 0-3 Fiorentina: Juan Cuadrado sent off as 10-man Juve are humbled at home
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Juan Cuadrado is sent off and Cristiano Ronaldo has a goal disallowed as 10-man Juventus are humbled at home by Fiorentina.
