Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus crush Lionel Messi's troubled Barcelona 3-0

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, earning the Italians top spot in Champions League Group G. The former Real Madrid striker and his Argentina counterpart traded Ballon d'Or wins for a decade between 2008-2017...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca 04:21

 Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash [Video]

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:58Published
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion [Video]

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:36Published
Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona [Video]

Messi & Barcelona pay tribute to Maradona

Barcelona remember former player Diego Maradona, who died this week at the age of 60, by paying tribute to the Argentine ahead of their La Liga match against Osasuna.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juve crush Lionel Messi's troubled Barcelona

 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a win over Barcelona.
News24

Ronaldo hails Juve´s ´team of champions´ after downing Messi´s Barca

 Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus have “nothing to fear” after their dominant 3-0 win over Barcelona. Ronaldo converted a penalty in each half as his great...
SoccerNews.com

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals as Juventus crush Barcelona in UEFA Champions League

 Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals while Lionel Messi was kept scoreless as Juventus took their revenge against Barcelona in UEFA Champions League.
DNA