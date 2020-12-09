CL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus crush Lionel Messi's troubled Barcelona 3-0
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, earning the Italians top spot in Champions League Group G. The former Real Madrid striker and his Argentina counterpart traded Ballon d'Or wins for a decade between 2008-2017...
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, earning the Italians top spot in Champions League Group G. The former Real Madrid striker and his Argentina counterpart traded Ballon d'Or wins for a decade between 2008-2017...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources