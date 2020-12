From D-Day to V-Day: WWII veteran among first Chelsea Pensioners to get COVID jab Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Lance Corporal Bob Sullivan was 19-years-old when he was called up to fight in the Second World War. Lance Corporal Bob Sullivan was 19-years-old when he was called up to fight in the Second World War. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 8 hours ago WWII veteran receives COVID-19 vaccine 02:29 D-Day veteran Lance Corporal Bob Sullivan has become one of the first of the Chelsea Pensioners to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

