UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal

Thursday, 24 December 2020
UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade dealA post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling. The deal was secured on Christmas Eve, a week before current trading arrangements expire. A UK source said the deal delivered "everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum". Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were in close contact over recent days to help get the deal over the line. But negotiations led by the EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's Lord Frost continued throughout the day as final details were hammered out. 26 PHOTOS Pictures of the week: December 20 - 26 See...
Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

 David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.

Brexit countdown: 6 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit countdown: 6 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

 LONDON: is intimately familiar with Brussels. Now he is leading Britain definitively out of the European project, armed with a four-and-a-half years after..
Brexit: EU diplomats to get trade deal briefing

 MPs are waiting to see the full text of the agreement ahead of a vote in Parliament on 30 December.
What deal means for me: Six bosses tell all

 Saving thousands or anxious they need more time, six bosses explain how the Brexit deal affects them.
What's in the Brexit deal and what will change?

What's in the Brexit deal and what will change?

The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

EU students in the UK will have to pay more

 Students from European Union nations will have pay more to be educated in Britain as the UK’s participation in Erasmus comes to an end. For students wanting to..
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Britain’s main Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said "we are still working veryhard" ahead of a day expected to be one of the most intense in the long-running EU trade talks. Monday started off with little good news about anyprogress, with the UK and EU seemingly still stuck on the same issues thathave dogged the negotiations for months.

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as 'glad tidings of great joy'

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as 'glad tidings of great joy'

Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic. Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers. However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.

Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

 Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

What's in the Brexit trade deal?

What's in the Brexit trade deal?

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable

Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable

