Queen Elizabeth II delivers hopeful Christmas message about pandemic: 'You are not alone'

Friday, 25 December 2020
Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas speech and discussed the sadness wrought by the pandemic, but offered hope to a world in need of cheer.
News video: Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address 07:19

 The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic. In her annual televisedspeech, the Queen paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers”...

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

On This Day: 25 December 1952

 In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II gave her debut Christmas day speech to her subjects around the world. (Dec. 25)
 
Duration: 01:15

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Duration: 01:05

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020 [Video]

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 07:19

Duration: 07:20
Duration: 01:56
