Queen Elizabeth II delivers hopeful Christmas message about pandemic: 'You are not alone'
Queen Elizabeth II gave her annual Christmas speech and discussed the sadness wrought by the pandemic, but offered hope to a world in need of cheer.
On This Day: 25 December 1952In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II gave her debut Christmas day speech to her subjects around the world. (Dec. 25)
Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you askPhoto by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
“Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day message” will soon be a thing — even if you don’t..
The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020
Astronauts beam Christmas message of hope to Earth from space station"As we prepare to observe the holidays far away from our loved ones, we look down at our precious planet, and it becomes clear how connected we really are," said..
