Nashville bombing mystery: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon,' mayor says

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
A day after a recreational vehicle blew up in Nashville, injuring 3 and damaging more than 40 buildings, no motive for the attack had been revealed.
Ex-FBI official says Nashville bombing should serve as "wake-up call"

 Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, says the explosion was "quite likely" a suicide bombing.
CBS News

Nashville mayor sees "a lot of momentum" in investigation into downtown bombing

 Mayor John Cooper predicted that "a lot of questions will be answered relatively soon."
CBS News

FBI zeroes in on person of interest in Nashville explosion

 CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on the ground as law enforcement officials continue to investigate an RV explosion that leveled parts of downtown Nashville.
CBS News

