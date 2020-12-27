Nashville bombing mystery: Questions could be answered 'relatively soon,' mayor says
A day after a recreational vehicle blew up in Nashville, injuring 3 and damaging more than 40 buildings, no motive for the attack had been revealed.
Ex-FBI official says Nashville bombing should serve as "wake-up call"Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director of counterintelligence at the FBI, says the explosion was "quite likely" a suicide bombing.
Nashville mayor sees "a lot of momentum" in investigation into downtown bombingMayor John Cooper predicted that "a lot of questions will be answered relatively soon."
FBI zeroes in on person of interest in Nashville explosionCBS News' Mola Lenghi reports on the ground as law enforcement officials continue to investigate an RV explosion that leveled parts of downtown Nashville.
