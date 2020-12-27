UK records 30,501 new COVID cases and 316 more deaths

In a major development, Mumbai's Dharavi reported zero positive cases of coronavirus on December 25 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country earlier this year. Caseload used to be very high at massive slum. Spread over an area of more than 2.1 square kilometres and with population of...
India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622...