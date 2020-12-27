FBI visits real estate office where person of interest in Nashville explosion worked: reports

Global  
 

FBI agents investigating the Nashville motor home explosion have visited a real estate agency where a person of interest in the bombing had worked on computers, local media reported on Sunday.
 The FBI is now investigating a person of interest in connection to an explosion in downtown Nashville; Jessi Mitchell reports for CBS2.

