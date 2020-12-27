Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca says its vaccine will work against COVID-19 variant

The Age Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot also told the Sunday Times that researchers developing its vaccine have figured out a "winning formula" making the jab as effective as rival candidates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25 [Video]

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
'3 billion-plus vaccine doses...'_ AstraZeneca India MD on Covid fight [Video]

'3 billion-plus vaccine doses...'_ AstraZeneca India MD on Covid fight

3billionplusvaccinedosesAstraZenecaIndiaMDonCovidfight

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 02:06Published
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against COVID-19 variant

 The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine widely expected to be approved by U.K. authorities this week, says researchers...
CBC.ca Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.comUpworthyTIMEDNA