AstraZeneca says its vaccine will work against COVID-19 variant
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot also told the Sunday Times that researchers developing its vaccine have figured out a "winning formula" making the jab as effective as rival candidates.
AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot also told the Sunday Times that researchers developing its vaccine have figured out a "winning formula" making the jab as effective as rival candidates.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources