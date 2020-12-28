Centurion Test | Du Plessis makes 199 as S Africa take command against Sri Lanka
Published
Sri Lanka closed on 65 for two in their second innings with Kusal Mendis (33 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (21 not out) at the crease.Full Article
Published
Sri Lanka closed on 65 for two in their second innings with Kusal Mendis (33 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (21 not out) at the crease.Full Article
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs on the fourth day of their first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on..