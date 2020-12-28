Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?

Notorious rapists have minimum jail terms increased by Court of Appeal



Two notorious criminals who are serving life sentences for some of the worstoffences of rape to be tried in England and Wales have had their minimum jailterms increased by the Court of Appeal. Joseph McCann, 35, was given 33 lifesentences at the Old Bailey last December for a string of sex attacks on 11women and children – one aged 11 – during a 15-day cocaine and vodka-fuelledrampage. Reynard Sinaga, 37, was handed a life sentence at Manchester CrownCourt in January after being convicted of more than 150 offences, including136 counts of rape, committed against 48 men – although police have linked himto more than 190 potential victims.

