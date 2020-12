Julian Assange supporters outnumber his critics. Who are they?

Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be decided on January 4, when the Old Bailey court will pronounce the judgement on whether he will be extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom. The US has charged him with hacking government computers and espionage after he obtained and published hundreds of thousands of classified documents between 2010 and 2011, including the Afghanistan and Iraq war logs. The charges could lead to an unprecedented 175 years in jail for the Australian-born publisher. He was arrested from the Ecuador embassy in London , in February 2019, where he had been given asylum seven years earlier. Recently, calls to pardon him have grown louder,...