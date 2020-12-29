Global  
 

Australia reports first case of South Africa coronavirus variant

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Australia reports first case of South Africa coronavirus variantAustralia has become the latest country to confirm the presence of the new South African coronavirus variant.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa COVID cases over one million 01:07

 South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

