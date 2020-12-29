Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will sign on behalf of the EU, while Prime Minister @BorisJohnson will put his name to it on behalf of the UK.Full Article
EU and UK leaders to sign post-Brexit trade deal on Wednesday morning
euronews 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
EU Aims To Rebalance China Ties With Controversial Investment Agreement
Eurasia Review
By Alexandra Brzozowski
(EurActiv) -- The EU and China agreed ‘in principle’ on Wednesday (30 December) to an..
EU And UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal In Sight
Eurasia Review
EU, China leaders meet to seal investment deal
SeattlePI.com
-
EU officials sign post-Brexit trade deal with UK
SeattlePI.com
-
UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
MEPs Set Sunday Deadline For Brexit Trade Deal
Eurasia Review
By Benjamin Fox
(EurActiv) -- European Parliament lawmakers have set a Sunday (20 December) deadline for a post-Brexit..
-
US stocks close mixed session as Fed pledges to help economy and lawmakers mull aid package
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street mixed at mid-session as all eyes on Fed meet
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street makes mixed start as US retail sales worse than expected
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street to start higher as stimulus and Brexit talks show signs of progress
Proactive Investors