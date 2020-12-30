Visitors turned away from Brecon Beacons after 'hundreds of vehicles' arrive Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Police have been stopping visitors trying to "enjoy the snow" at the Brecon Beacons after hundreds of vehicles arrived at the national park despite Wales being in lockdown. Police have been stopping visitors trying to "enjoy the snow" at the Brecon Beacons after hundreds of vehicles arrived at the national park despite Wales being in lockdown. 👓 View full article

