A Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Has Proved Effective, Its Maker Says
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sinopharm, a state-controlled company, said its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials, bringing a China-made vaccine a step closer to approval for mass use.
Sinopharm, a state-controlled company, said its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials, bringing a China-made vaccine a step closer to approval for mass use.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources