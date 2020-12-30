Global  
 

A Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Has Proved Effective, Its Maker Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sinopharm, a state-controlled company, said its candidate had a 79 percent efficacy rate in interim late-stage trials, bringing a China-made vaccine a step closer to approval for mass use.
