Iran allocates $150K US payments to families of Ukraine crash victims
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Iran has created a compensation fund to pay families of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January, the president announced Wednesday.
