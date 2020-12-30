Global  
 

Iran allocates $150K US payments to families of Ukraine crash victims

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Iran has created a compensation fund to pay families of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January, the president announced Wednesday.
