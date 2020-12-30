Coronavirus updates LIVE: NSW, Victoria on high alert for New Year's Eve as COVID-19 cases rise
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
NSW recorded 18 local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including six from a new Croydon cluster, as Victoria's two-month streak of zero local cases ended with three new infections.
NSW recorded 18 local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including six from a new Croydon cluster, as Victoria's two-month streak of zero local cases ended with three new infections.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources