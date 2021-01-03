The government must impose a national lockdown within 24 hours, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.Full Article
National lockdown must be imposed within 24 hours, says Labour leader
Sky News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Starmer calls for new national Covid lockdown within 24 hours
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, becausecoronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir..
You might like
More coverage
Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’
ODN
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the..