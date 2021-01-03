A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, because coronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.Full Article
Starmer calls for new national Covid lockdown within 24 hours
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Labour leader calls for new national restrictions
ODN
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to bring in new national lockdown restrictions within the next 24 hours..
The Latest: Japanese governors demand state of emergency
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020