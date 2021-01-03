Juventus 4-1 Udinese, Player Ratings: Ronaldo starts 2021 with a bang

A new year, same old Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus earned a much-needed 4-1 win over Udinese in Turin, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice and making a superb assist for Federico Chiesa. Paulo Dybala also grabbed a confidence-boosting goal in injury time. The result ensured the Bianconeri took all three points ahead of their trip to league leaders Milan on Wednesday. So who were the standout performers? Juventus v Udinese: Player Ratings, Match Stats, Player Stats ✔️ GOOD PERFORMANCE Federico Chiesa:...