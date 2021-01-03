Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

WorldNews

Published

Berlin: Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. It is not yet clear how long the extension would last. MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All Covid vaccine: Oppn parties...

Full Article