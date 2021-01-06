What do Hong Kong mass arrests mean for democracy movement?

The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, in the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date, is a clear sign of Beijing’s determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. The roundup, widely condemned by Western government officials and human rights groups, is likely to further chill an already dwindling protest movement in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. – What happened? Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP) AP/PA Images /...