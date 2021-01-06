The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, in the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date, is a clear sign of Beijing’s determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. The roundup, widely condemned by Western government officials and human rights groups, is likely to further chill an already dwindling protest movement in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. – What happened? Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP) AP/PA Images /...Full Article
What do Hong Kong mass arrests mean for democracy movement?
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hong Kong arrests 53 pro-democracy activists for trying to 'overthrow' government with unofficial votes
SBS
The mass arrests were linked to an unprecedented, independently organised and non-binding vote last July to select opposition..
-
‘Total submission’: With mass arrests, China neutralizes Hong Kong democracy movement
Washington Post
-
Hong Kong mass arrests chill democracy movement
IndiaTimes
-
Hong Kong: Police arrest over 50 pro-democracy activists in crackdown
Deutsche Welle
-
Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures reportedly arrested
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
At least 60 arrested in Hong Kong for protesting on China's National Day
Newsflare STUDIO
At least 60 people were arrested on suspicion of unauthorised assembly on China's National Day in Hong Kong.