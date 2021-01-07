NBA coaches: Wednesday's riot at U.S. Capitol 'disturbing', 'disgrace'
Published
Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Wizards coach Scott Brooks lamented the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday ahead of their NBA game in Philadelphia.
Published
Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Wizards coach Scott Brooks lamented the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday ahead of their NBA game in Philadelphia.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens did not hold back on Wednesday, speaking out against Donald Trump and the riot started by his..