Sen. Josh Hawley's book dropped by Simon & Schuster following Capitol Hill riot
Sen. Josh Hawley's book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," has been dropped by publisher Simon & Schuster following Wednesday's Capitol Hill riot.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it was revoking a deal to publish a forthcoming book by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).