Abu Bakar Ba'asyir: Radical cleric linked to Bali bombings freed
Published
The 2002 terrorist attacks were Indonesia's deadliest and killed 202 people, mostly Australians.Full Article
Published
The 2002 terrorist attacks were Indonesia's deadliest and killed 202 people, mostly Australians.Full Article
Indonesia released from prison on Friday Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, as authorities said the suspected mastermind of the 2002..
Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who was allegedly involved in the 2002 Bali bombings, will be released by Indonesian authorities..