A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine, City of London Police has said. Detectives are hunting the man who charged the victim in Surbiton, south-west London, £160. Police said it was "crucial" he was caught as soon as possible as he "may endanger people's lives". Det...Full Article
Hunt for fake vaccine fraudster who injected woman, 92, in Surbiton
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fraudster injected 92-year-old woman with fake coronavirus vaccine - and charged her £160
Sky News
Police are hunting for a man who injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake coronavirus vaccine and charged her £160.