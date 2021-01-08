Hunt for fake vaccine fraudster who injected woman, 92, in Surbiton

Hunt for fake vaccine fraudster who injected woman, 92, in Surbiton

WorldNews

Published

A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS injected a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine, City of London Police has said. Detectives are hunting the man who charged the victim in Surbiton, south-west London, £160. Police said it was "crucial" he was caught as soon as possible as he "may endanger people's lives". Det...

Full Article