Nicki Minaj agrees to pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 in copyright settlement
Published
Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman have reached a settlement after Minaj was accused of sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission.
Published
Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman have reached a settlement after Minaj was accused of sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission.
Nicki Minaj , to Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000, in Copyright Suit.
In 2018, Minaj requested a license to use Chapman's song,..
The singer and songwriter sued after an unreleased Minaj song, which borrowed heavily from Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You,”..