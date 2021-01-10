He’s convinced: World’s richest man Elon Musk wants to be paid in bitcoin

He’s convinced: World’s richest man Elon Musk wants to be paid in bitcoin

WorldNews

Published

If you ever want to buy something from Elon Musk, you now have another payment option as the world’s richest man has signalled that he would like to be paid in bitcoin in another boost to the soaring cryptocurrency. Responding to a tweet by Ben Mezrich, the author behind the movie ‘The Social...

Full Article