If you ever want to buy something from Elon Musk, you now have another payment option as the world’s richest man has signalled that he would like to be paid in bitcoin in another boost to the soaring cryptocurrency. Responding to a tweet by Ben Mezrich, the author behind the movie ‘The Social...Full Article
He’s convinced: World’s richest man Elon Musk wants to be paid in bitcoin
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Signal app: Why are people choosing this over Whatsapp? | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Ever since Whatsapp announced its new privacy policy and the richest man in the world Tesla CEO Elon MuSk asked his followers to..
You might like
More coverage
Trending: Richest Man In The World
CBS4 Miami
Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world. According to Bloomberg, Musk is now worth $190..
-
Insider Transportation: How Uber nearly swiped Google's self-driving crown
Business Insider
-
Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in India, delete WhatsApp trends
BGR India
-
World's richest man Elon Musk urges people to use another messaging app instead of WhatsApp, check why?
DNA
-
The many adventures of Elon Musk, the world's richest person
BBC News