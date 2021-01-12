WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump acknowledged he bears "some responsibility" for an assault on the US Capitol last week, Republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy told party lawmakers on Monday (Jan 11), according to two people familiar with Mr McCarthy's briefing. Mr McCarthy,...Full Article
McCarthy says Trump accepts 'some responsibility' for US Capitol riot
