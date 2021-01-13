Pogba takes Man United top of Premier League with win at Burnley

Paul Pogba took Manchester United top of the Premier League for the first time in three years as his deflected winner saw off a dogged Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday. United now lead defending champions Liverpool by three points ahead of a top-of-the-table clash between the two most successful sides in English football history at Anfield on Sunday. Despite continued speculation over his future, Pogba has played an increasingly important role in United's first serious title challenge since legendary former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now taken 29 from the last possible 33 points to...