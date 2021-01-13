Paul Pogba took Manchester United top of the Premier League for the first time in three years as his deflected winner saw off a dogged Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday. United now lead defending champions Liverpool by three points ahead of a top-of-the-table clash between the two most successful sides in English football history at Anfield on Sunday. Despite continued speculation over his future, Pogba has played an increasingly important role in United's first serious title challenge since legendary former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now taken 29 from the last possible 33 points to...Full Article
Pogba takes Man United top of Premier League with win at Burnley
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoys top spot but ready for Liverpool test
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the dogged victory at Burnley thatpropelled Manchester United top of the Premier League ahead..
-
News24.com | Pogba 'happy' when winning as Man United go top of the Premier League
News24
-
News24.com | Pogba takes Man United top of Premier League with win at Burnley
News24
-
Man Utd star Pogba says Premier League leaders ready for ´big game´ against Liverpool
SoccerNews.com
-
Match-winner Pogba sends United top ahead of Liverpool showdown
ESPN
You might like
More coverage
Solskjaer feels Man United are ´getting better and better´ after climbing into top spot
SoccerNews.com
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Manchester United are “getting better and better” after edging past Burnley 1-0 on Tuesday to move..
-
Pogba hails Man Utd cool heads after ´beautiful´ Maguire goal ruled out
SoccerNews.com
-
Burnley 0-1 Man Utd: Solskjaer praises Pogba as United go top of Premier League
BBC Sport
-
Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Paul Pogba winner sends Red Devils top of Premier League
BBC Sport
-
Paul Pogba sends Manchester United top of Premier League with winner at Burnley
Belfast Telegraph