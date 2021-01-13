Tesla drives into India through Bengaluru

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. has set up a subsidiary in Bengaluru ahead of a planned introduction of its electric cars in India this year, regulatory filings showed. Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt. Ltd has its registered office at Lavelle Road, a business district in Bengaluru, with a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh and an authorized capital of ₹15 lakh, a Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing showed. MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All More company loans close to turning bad 2 min read . 06:26 AM IST Wall Street rethinks campaign donations 3 min read . 06:21 AM IST CoinSwitch Kuber raises $15 mn...