Siegfried Fischbacher of Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy dies of pancreatic cancer at 81
Published
Siegfried Fischbacher, who partnered with Roy Horn for the Las Vegas stage act Siegfried and Roy, died Wednesday at age 81 of pancreatic cancer.
Published
Siegfried Fischbacher, who partnered with Roy Horn for the Las Vegas stage act Siegfried and Roy, died Wednesday at age 81 of pancreatic cancer.
Siegfried Fischbacher, whose 50-year collaboration with Roy Horn created “Siegfried & Roy,” died last night at his home in Las..
Siegfried Fischbacher, one-half of Vegas magic act Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to The Washington Post. He was..