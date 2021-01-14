Siegfried Fischbacher of Las Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy dies of pancreatic cancer at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, who partnered with Roy Horn for the Las Vegas stage act Siegfried and Roy, died Wednesday at age 81 of pancreatic cancer.

