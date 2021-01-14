Russia warns Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny of immediate arrest on arrival
Russia's FSIN prison service has said it will be "obliged" to arrest Navalny if he returns, claiming he had breached terms of a suspended sentence.Full Article
