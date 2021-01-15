Dutch Rutte government to resign over child welfare fraud scandal
Mark Rutte's cabinet is to resign after families were wrongly accused and many faced financial problems.Full Article
Mark Rutte's government is under pressure to respond to a welfare benefits scandal after Labour Party leader Lodewijk Asscher..
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors declined Thursday to open an investigation into possible discrimination by staff..