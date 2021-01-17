No delay to Australian Open after 47 players hit by Covid chaos

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted Sunday the Grand Slam would begin as scheduled next month while admitting it was "not a great situation" for the 47 players who have been confined to their hotel rooms. Tennis players, coaches, and officials arrive at a hotel in Melbourne on January 15, 2021, before quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. AFP The tournament was thrown into disarray on Saturday when three people tested positive to Covid-19 on two of the 17 charter flights that brought...