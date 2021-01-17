GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan authorities on Saturday escalated efforts to stop thousands of Hondurans, many of them families with children, traveling in a migrant caravan bound for the United States just as a new administration is about to enter the White House. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala since Friday, according to Guatemala’s immigration authority, fleeing poverty and violence in a region battered by the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. Videos...Full Article
Guatemala cracks down on migrant caravan bound for United States
