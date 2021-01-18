The FBI is investigating whether a woman stole a laptop from Pelosi's office to sell ...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sanitizes the gavel after Vice President Mike Pence walked off the dais during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images The FBI is investigating whether a woman stole a laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia, an said. The tip came from someone who claimed to be a former romantic partner of the woman, Riley June Williams. Williams faces charges of...