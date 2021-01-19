The first real-world analysis of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine suggests it is matching its performance in clinical trials, but raises serious questions about the UK's decision to delay the second dose.Full Article
'Real-world' analysis of COVID vaccine raises questions about UK strategy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ontario Long-Term Care COVID-19 Crisis: 100 Organizations Send Clear Message to Premier Ford, This is an Emergency, We Need Action Now
GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 100 organizations representing more than one million families of loved ones in long-term..
-
Microprocessor & GPU Market Research Report by Type, by Functionality, by Application, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire
-
Cash Flow Market Research Report by Component, by Deployment, by End-user, by Vertical - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire
-
Outlook on the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Global Market to 2030 - Featuring General Electric, Hyperfine and Hologic Among Others
GlobeNewswire
-
By 2026, Global Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Share Predicted to Reach USD 110 Billion, at 7% CAGR Growth: Facts & Factors
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
‘The Centralization Of Power Always Fails’ – Interview
Eurasia Review
As we stand at the beginning of the new year, there’s a lot of hope by investors, business owners, citizens, all of us, that 2021..
-
Chromatography Resin Market – Global Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030
GlobeNewswire
-
Anti-Money Laundering Market Size Will Reach USD 2385.8 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors
GlobeNewswire
-
API Management Market Research Report by Service, by Solution, by Industry, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire
-
Absorption Chiller Market Research Report by Design, by Power Source, by Component, by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
GlobeNewswire