On Monday afternoon the White House released an executive order detailing the figures that Trump wants represented in his National Garden of American Heroes. Trump originally pitched the idea during a July 2020 speech at Mount Rushmore, amid nationwide protests that again brought questions of who should be memorialized through monuments into focus; across the country, statues of slave owners and Confederate officers were vandalized and removed. In his speech, Trump said that these actions constituted a branch of "cancel culture." "This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," he said."They defile the memory of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and...Full Article
Trump's 'American Heroes' list is truly unhinged
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THURS 5-6:30
-
Steve Jobs to Be Memorialized in National Garden of American Heroes
MacRumours.com
-
Trump to add 244 names to 'American Heroes' garden before leaving office
Jerusalem Post
-
Muhammad Ali, Vince Lombardi among sports figures in Donald Trump's National Garden of American Heroes
USATODAY.com
-
Catholic saints among those to be honored in garden of American heroes announced by Trump
CNA
You might like
More coverage
Incumbent Jeff Merkley runs for re-election to the U.S. Senate
KDRV
Sen. Jeff Merkley first took office in 2009, and the Democrat is running for another term in Congress against Republican Jo Rae..