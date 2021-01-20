WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardon to 73 people, including his former White House adviser Steve Bannon, in his last day in office, the White...Full Article
Trump pardons 73 people, including ex-aide Bannon, on last day
