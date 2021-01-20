Boris Johnson dodges two questions in a row over why he failed to close UK ...

Boris Johnson has twice refused to say why he failed to close the UK's borders at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson was under pressure at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) after it emerged home secretary Priti Patel told Conservative supporters on Tuesday night that she argued for the borders to be shut to international visitors in March last year, when infections first began to rapidly spread in the UK. In comments first reported by the Guido Fawkes website, Patel said: "On 'should we have closed our borders earlier', the answer is yes. I was an advocate of closing them last March." 38 PHOTOS Priti Patel See Gallery Priti Patel BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Priti Patel,...