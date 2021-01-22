Britons hoping to escape to Spain could have their holiday plans cancelled following reports the Spanish prime minister said the country would not welcome international tourists until the "end of summer".Full Article
Holidays to Spain could be delayed 'until end of summer'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
11pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-18
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
Mayor Young to give coronavirus update
ABC 2 News WMAR
Mayor Young to give coronavirus update