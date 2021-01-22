Brighton keeper Ryan joins Arsenal on loan
Published
Brighton and Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan joins Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.Full Article
Published
Brighton and Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan joins Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.Full Article
Arsenal have completed the surprise signing of Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with Mikel..
Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen..
Albion keeper Maty Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.