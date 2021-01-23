The National for January 22, 2021
Published
The National for January 22: Under pressure after Julie Payette’s resignation, Justin Trudeau says he’s looking into the Governor General vetting process.Full Article
Published
The National for January 22: Under pressure after Julie Payette’s resignation, Justin Trudeau says he’s looking into the Governor General vetting process.Full Article
Protesting farmers conducted full dress rehearsal for a parallel parade on Republic Day. Thousands of farmers to take out the Kisan..
Moderate fog engulfed the national capital on the morning of January 23. Bitter cold conditions prevail in parts of north India...