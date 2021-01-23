Texas Supreme Court: Alex Jones, InfoWars can be sued by Sandy Hook parents after calling massacre a 'hoax'
Published
The parents sued in Texas, where Jones is based, after his website called the shooting that left 20 children dead, a "hoax."
Published
The parents sued in Texas, where Jones is based, after his website called the shooting that left 20 children dead, a "hoax."
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County..
Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by one of the victim’s..